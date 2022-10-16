(Video) ‘This. Is. Anfield’ – Peter Drury’s electric Mo Salah goal commentary will give fans chills

Peter Drury demonstrated the full range of his commentary prowess with his play-by-play of Mo Salah’s match-winning goal against Manchester City.

The Peacock commentator boldly finished with ‘This. Is. Anfield’ as the Egyptian King turned to celebrate with the home support.

It’s a win of epic proportions for Jurgen Klopp’s men who look to have finally kickstarted their campaign following their early struggles for form and consistency.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Himanshu_ahujaa (Peacock):

