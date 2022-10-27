(Video) Henderson repeats moment of genius from Old Trafford thrashing in 3-0 Ajax win

Jordan Henderson was back at it again with a stand-out performance against Ajax as Liverpool confirmed their place in the knockout stages of the Champions League.

The Englishman was spotted striking a stunning outside-of-the-boot pass to Mo Salah for the opener – an assist that bore a stark resemblance to the one provided for our No.11 last term in the 5-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Whilst many are keen to highlight our skipper as an extremely limited footballer, it goes to show that he still has technical ability in abundance.

You can catch both clips below, courtesy of BT Sport and @LFC (via @TheRedmenTV):

Liverpool take the lead! ✅ Mo Salah with a cheeky dink after Henderson's wonderful cross 👏#UCL pic.twitter.com/QOJL5197cM — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 26, 2022

Henderson to Salah with the outside of the boot I heard…pic.twitter.com/Gq2LjQhbLj — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) October 26, 2022