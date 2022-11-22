(Video) van Dijk on the Premier League-winning memento he carries with him everyday

Virgil van Dijk was a part of our famous Premier League victory in 2020 and has revealed that he carries a special memory of that occasion around with him every day.

Speaking with GQ Sports, the captain of Holland said: “I brought this watch with me because it’s a very special one, we got it made by Audemars Piguet for the team – for Liverpool – with our number in it because it was the year that we became champion [of England]”.

The video gave our No.4 an opportunity to show off the 10 things he can’t live without and his watch was one of these items, with it being a permanent reminder of the historic feat that Jurgen Klopp’s Reds achieved.

The whole video is certainly worth a watch (no pun intended) and the captain of Holland even revealed a story about him and Jordan Henderson visiting a watch museum together.

You can watch van Dijk explain the importance of his watch (from 1:42) via GQ Sports on YouTube:

