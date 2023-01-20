Spirit of Shankly provide update on proposed FSG protests

If you spent a day on Twitter, you would be forgiven for thinking that our entire fanbase is against FSG, John Henry and is desperate for the club to sign a new midfielder and now the Spirit of Shankly fan group have been forced to comment on possible protests against our owners.

Taking to their Twitter account, they wrote: ‘you need the backing of match going fans – not one member has contacted us to protest!’.

This is a stark example of the difference between the club’s social media fans and the supporters who attend Anfield and away games on a weekly basis, something that angers many online when this debate arises.

There’s no doubt that other clubs in the Premier League spend more money that we do and that our owners receive a lot of money by being in charge of our club but that doesn’t meant that the majority are actually against the ownership we currently have.

A run of poor results and performances has led to some dramatic reactions online and the constant calls for ‘FSG OUT!’ underneath most tweets relating to the club, shows that a big part of the fanbase is disheartened.

For SOS to come out and make this statement though shows, even if people don’t like to accept or acknowledge this divide between supporters, most fans who go the match aren’t as upset with out owners as those who watch from afar.

It’s a whole other debate to say who’s right and who’s wrong but the events and actions of those inside Anfield would normally be the ones closest to the historical ethos of the club – whether you think that is .

many of the replies to this are laughable – Jay put his heart & soul into saving our club in the years he was active in the union – he dedicated his life to it & he knew to organise a protest you need the backing of match going fans – not one member has contacted us to protest! — Spirit of Shankly (@spiritofshankly) January 19, 2023

