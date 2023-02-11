Klopp now ‘contemplating’ Liverpool exit; already told possible next club to sign Bellingham & Mbappe – report

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ‘contemplating’ a potential exit from Liverpool this summer amid increasing pressure on Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid.

This claim comes courtesy of El Nacional (via GOAL), with Los Blancos said to have already contacted the German tactician over the head coach’s role, should the Italian fail to win a major trophy this term.

Even more remarkably, the Catalan-based outlet has alleged that the 55-year-old has told the incumbent Champions League holders to sign both Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe.

Whilst Klopp has certainly appeared more frayed this term amid our ongoing struggles to correct poor form since the return of domestic football, it seems inconceivable that he’ll so readily abandon the rebuild required at Anfield.

Assurances will, of course, need to be provided to keep the manager’s appetite for the task ahead up, though anyone doubting the manager’s credentials at this point should be quickly referred to the near total absence of belief and playing identity that was apparent prior to his arrival.

That’s not to say the manager is totally immune to any criticism and he should shoulder some blame for calls made on and off the pitch.

But there objectively isn’t a coach around better suited to the challenge of restoring belief levels at L4.

