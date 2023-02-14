(Video) Gakpo has Sky pundits in bits at his four-word ‘very political’ answer to Liverpool question

Cody Gakpo had a Merseyside derby outing to remember as he finally bagged a long-awaited first Liverpool goal to seal the Reds’ first win of 2023.

The Dutchman was asked after the game what the club would now be targeting for the rest of the season after reducing the gap to the top four down to nine points.

The former PSV man had Sky Sports’ pundits chuckling away merrily after producing, in their eyes, a ‘very political’ answer: “To win every game.”

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: