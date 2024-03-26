Captain v future boss? – 5 things to look out for among Liverpool players on international duty tonight

There might be another five days to go before Liverpool resume their Premier League campaign, but Reds fans could be kept busy tonight with a host of Reds players set to represent their countries.

No fewer than 13 members of Jurgen Klopp’s squad could be in action over the next 12 hours or so, with most partaking in friendlies but one hoping to punch a ticket to a major tournament this summer.

We’ve looked at the baker’s dozen of LFC players who’ll be on international duty this evening and tonight, picking out a series of compelling narratives involving a few of those set to take to the pitch for their country.

Could Kostas be off to Germany?

At 5pm UK time, Georgia and Greece face off in Tbilisi, with both hoping to become the 22nd team to secure a place at Euro 2024.

Kostas Tsimikas will be in action for the visitors as he seeks a first major tournament appearance for his country, who last played on the big stage in the World Cup in Brazil a decade ago.

Should the Greeks qualify this evening, the Liverpool left-back could find himself up against clubmate Diogo Jota in the summer, as the winners of this match join Portugal, Turkey and Czechia in Group F at the finals in June.

Another chance for Elliott to fill his boots…and finally get the nod from Southgate?

Harvey Elliott quite enjoyed his most recent outing with England’s under-21s, scoring twice in their 5-1 win away to Azerbaijan last Friday, which took them a step closer to qualification for the European finals in 2025 as they seek to retain the trophy.

The Liverpool gem will fancy his chances of adding to his international tally tonight as Lee Carsley’s side host Luxembourg, which could present an opportunity for another convincing victory.

If the 20-year-old nets another brace and continues his fine form at club level, he’ll surely become impossible for Gareth Southgate to ignore when selecting the Three Lions squad for Euro 2024 – or so you’d like to think.

Friendship set aside for a couple of hours

Conor Bradley spoke glowingly about the helpful advice he’s been receiving from fellow Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson, although their friendship and camaraderie will be put to one side for a couple of hours tonight.

The elder of the two will be on the home side as Scotland continue their preparations for Euro 2024 against Northern Ireland, with the young right-back set to win his 15th senior cap – nearly as many games as he’s played for the Reds’ first team.

We know that both men will be fully committed once they cross the white line – just go easy on each other if you find yourself duelling, lads!

Could Liverpool duo be facing their next club boss?

We still don’t know who’ll be in charge of Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo at Liverpool next season, although one man who’s been touted as a possible successor to Klopp will be hoping to get one over on the Reds duo tonight.

Netherlands are in Frankfurt to take on Germany, who of course are under the stewardship of Julian Nagelsmann.

The ex-Bayern Munich manager has been touted among the contenders to potentially replace his fellow countryman in the Anfield dugout – will LFC’s Dutchmen be about to come up against their future boss?

A nervous night awaits by the Mediterranean

From a potential future Liverpool manager to the current one…Klopp will be crossing his fingers that all of his players come through the night unscathed, and he may be keeping an especially nervous eye on one man in particular.

Ibrahima Konate missed the Reds’ last three matches with a hamstring injury, although it’s been reported that he’s set to feature for France in their game against Chile in Marseille (Daily Mail).

His club boss won’t be overly keen on seeing the 24-year-old lining out in an international friendly so soon after being sidelined, and with a hectic and pivotal run-in to the season just around the corner.

