(Video) Klopp provides four-man injury update ahead of Newcastle clash

Despite the stream of good news of late on the injury front, Jurgen Klopp still needed to provide an injury update on four players who will be out of the game against Newcastle.

Speaking with the media, the 55-year-old said: “Same squad, nothing happened. Who could have come back since then? Ibou not yet, Luis not yet but that’s it pretty much.

“Nothing happened on the injury side. Thiago, not available. Calvin had surgery, not available. But that’s it.”

That’s no Ibou Konate, Thiago Alcantara, Luis Diaz or Calvin Ramsay for the trip to St. James’ Park then but that’s also not too much of a surprise at this stage.

Let’s hope that the boss can step up the recovery of Virgil van Dijk, Bobby Firmino and Diogo Jota ahead of the Real Madrid match and that most of the above mentioned players are back for the second-leg.

You can view Klopp’s injury update via @footballdaily on Twitter:

❌ Thiago Alcântara

❌ Calvin Ramsay

❌ Luis Díaz Jürgen Klopp says there are no changes to his Liverpool side in terms of player availability from the win over Everton. 🤕 pic.twitter.com/EDjhrmyfiC — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 17, 2023

