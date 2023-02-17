(Video) James Ward-Prowse reveals he’s a secret Liverpool fan in ‘This or That’ video

Some of the biggest debates in modern football centre around which players are better than others and, as Liverpool supporters, it’s hard for us to have a say without being biased but James Ward-Prowse has done us all a favour.

In a video with JD Football, the Southampton midfielder played a game of ‘This or That’ and was asked to pick which player he preferred and some of his answers were very interesting.

READ MORE: (Image) Liverpool given further injury boost as Jurgen Klopp’s squad continues to grow

Cherry picking the Liverpool related questions, the 28-year-old selected Steven Gerrard over Frank Lampard, Xabi Alonso over Paul Scholes, Luis Suarez over Sergio Aguero and Virgil van Dijk over Vincent Kompany.

Whether this is a sign that the England international is a secret Red or not, it’s certainly interesting to see his thoughts on some of our greatest players.

You can watch Ward-Prowse play ‘This or That’ via JD Football on TikTok:

40% of Liverpool’s summer loans failed – what’s happened to the club’s loan system?