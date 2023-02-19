Fabinho explains what Liverpool have ‘missed’ this season & expresses delight at teammate’s return to action

Fabinho has admitted that Liverpool have ‘missed a little bit of leadership’ so far this season but is delighted to have Virgil van Dijk back in the side following his return from a hamstring injury.

The Dutchman has been sidelined since sustaining the injury during the 3-1 defeat to Brentford at the beginning of January but returned to Jurgen Klopp’s starting XI for yesterday’s 2-0 defeat of Newcastle.

Following the 2-0 victory over Everton on Monday night, the clean sheet at St. James’ Park means the Reds have kept consecutive league clean sheets for the first time since October.

“I think sometimes in the season, we missed a little bit of leadership on the pitch,” Fabinho told Stadium Astro (via Rousing The Kop).

“Virgil is one of the leaders in this group, as Jordan Henderson is as well – James Milner [too].

“Having these players on the pitch is always important. You know they will be loud, they will talk to the team, try to organise the team.

“Virgil, he’s the best centre-half in the world. He’s really important for us. Set pieces, he’s someone always winning almost every ball.

“Yes, I’m very happy to have him back and playing at this level.”

Our No. 4 may not have been at his best so far this season but we’re a much weaker side when he’s not playing.

His presence and leadership at the heart of our defence is what much of our success has been built on in recent years and his return to fitness comes at a great time.

Fabinho’s performance have also improved in recent weeks after a slow start to the campaign and we need another huge performance against Real Madrid on Tuesday night.

Although Darwin Nunez appeared to pick up a shoulder injury during our clash in the north east, Luis Diaz is expected to return to action next month and Klopp now appears to have numerous options all over the park.

