(Video) Salah mercilessly hacked to the floor and still not awarded with a free-kick against Newcastle

Mo Salah has a highly unwarranted reputation of going down too easily, so much so that when he is actively fouled by an opposition player – he very rarely is awarded the free-kick (or worse) that is clearly warranted.

During our 2-0 victory away to Newcastle, the Egyptian King clearly got to the ball first before Dan Burn then decided to come through the back of him.

Our No.11 was lucky not to come out with an injury, as his ankle was planted between the legs of the onrushing defender who took the man long before connecting with the ball.

With a linesman just yards away and the referee also failing to award a foul, it’s becoming obvious that there must be an agenda against the 30-year-old.

You can watch the clip of Salah not being fouled courtesy of Sky Sports (via @Salah439529861 on Twitter):

