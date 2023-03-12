Journo explains why ‘you’d still be stupid to rule Liverpool out for fourth’ but insists away from must improve

David Lynch believes ‘you’d still be stupid’ to rule Liverpool out of a top four finish due to the fact it only takes a short run of form for things to turn around.

Earlier this year, the Reds’ chances of qualifiying for next season’s Champions League were looking rather slim until they went on a five-game unbeaten run (winning four and drawing the other) to reduce the gap to fourth placed Spurs to just three points.

Had Jurgen Klopp’s side defeated Bournemouth yesterday then they would’ve entered the top four for a few hours but they instead suffered a 1-0 loss on the south coast and now find themselves six points behind Antonio Conte’s side (albeit with a game in hand) who defeated Nottingham Forest at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

“You’d still be stupid to rule Liverpool out for fourth because they haven’t had to do much to drag themselves back into the race recently,” Lynch wrote on his official Twitter page. “But they’ve won three Premier League away games all season and if there’s no improvement on the road then it’s going to be impossible.”

Our form at home this season hasn’t been too bad but it’s on the road where we’ve really struggled.

Failing to beat the likes of Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace and Bournemouth simply isn’t good enough if we’re wanting to compete in Europe’s premier competition next season.

It felt like we’d turned a corner in the last few weeks and that we were ready for a strong end to the campaign but yesterday’s result at the Vitality feels like we’ve took two steps back.

Our next three Premier League games consist of away games against Manchester City and Chelsea and the visit of league leaders Arsenal to Anfield.

Our chances of a top four finish will be a lot clearer in mid April once we’ve tackled those tricky looking fixtures.

A big summer of transfer business is expected but you can’t help but feel that qualifying for the Champions League is imperative if we’re to attract big names to Merseyside.

