Journalist shares significant update on Mason Mount amid ongoing Liverpool links

Reported Liverpool transfer target Mason Mount has changed his agent amid ongoing speculation over his future, according to one journalist.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the Reds amid doubts over his long-term status at Chelsea, with the Merseyside club seemingly ‘confident’ of completing a move for him.

There was a fresh twist in the saga during the week as The Telegraph reported that Blues co-owner Todd Boehly has withdrawn from contract talks with the England international and delegated the task elsewhere, which has apparently prompted a ‘reset’ in discussions.

It then emerged on Friday night from Jacque Talbot (via @jac_talbot on Twitter) that the player has changed agencies.

The journalist tweeted: ‘Mason Mount gets new agent in Wasserman – large USA-based group with many ties to Premier League and Bundesliga’.

Mason Mount gets new agent in Wasserman – large USA-based group with many ties to Premier League and Bundesliga — Jacque Talbot (@jac_talbot) March 17, 2023

When a player hires a new agent amid involvement in transfer rumours, it’s always likely to fuel speculation over the probability of moving clubs.

One interesting aspect of Mount teaming up with Wasserman is the agency’s current connections with Liverpool, as Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones are already represented by the firm (Transfermarkt).

Whether that factor could strengthen the Reds’ prospects of landing the Chelsea midfielder remain to be seen, but it adds some intrigue nonetheless.

Talbot’s revelation, in the wake of Boehly reportedly pulling out of contract talks with the 24-year-old at Stamford Bridge, offers fresh hope from an Anfield perspective that the Merseysiders could lure a talented player from a direct Premier League rival.

It’s a story which looks set to run for another few weeks yet, but these developments appear to make a transfer that bit more attainable.

