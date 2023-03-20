‘Most likely destination’: Player who wants £240,000-per-week tipped to join Liverpool – report

With news circling that Jude Bellingham’s potential move to Liverpool could well be faltering, our fans may be happy to learn of some positive transfer news.

Speaking on talkSPORT (via HITC), journalist and author Alex Crook spoke about Mason Mount and claimed: “Contract talks have been at a standstill for some time. And I think Liverpool is his most likely destination.”

Hearing that a potential new deal at Chelsea is still not looking like it’s any nearer a resolution, could mean that we are set to pounce on what could be an interesting deal.

With a year still remaining on his current contract, we’re still going to need some funds in order to try and secure the England international but it’s going to be a lot more affordable than it would have been in the past.

It was also reported that the 24-year-old is looking for a wage of £240k-per-week though, which may set alarm bells ringing for many of our supporters – with only Mo Salah currently earning more money at Anfield (via Capology).

Whether this is a ploy from the player to force a move away from Stamford Bridge, or an indication of the finances we would need to secure his services – only time will tell.

Although we may appear to be the most likely destination right now, when money comes onto the table then it’s a totally different case and it’s likely these reported wages would be too much for us.

