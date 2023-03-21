Salah, Konate and Keita to benefit from new Premier League rule changes introduced

The Premier League is a multicultural example of how the world can be united through football and their latest rule change has showed a growing awareness and understanding of different cultures and religions.

As reported by Sky Sports News: ‘Match officials across the leagues have been asked to allow players to break their fast during evening matches over the holy period of Ramadan’.

With Mo Salah, Ibou Konate and Naby Keita being three Muslim members of Liverpool’s squad, we will also see these newly enforced breaks in the game during our matches whilst Ramadan is taking place.

With this holy period commencing on the 22nd of March and running up to the 21st of April, we will likely see these pauses during our games against Chelsea, Arsenal and Leeds and that is something that can only be seen as a positive.

The breaks in play are at the discretion of when the referee would like them to take place, with the normal practice of the religion being that individuals break their fast once the sun has set.

For many Muslims watching inside the stadium and at home, this will be a real moment of acceptance for them during football matches – as they too can follow their own religion whilst watching the match.

As for those not connected to this religious period, it is a great way to increase the education and understanding of different religions and cultures – something which should then help improve stigmas and prejudiced thoughts of the unaware.

All in all, a positive change that should be welcomed by everyone.

