‘Sometimes…’ – Liverpool target responds to transfer interest; Van Dijk will see him up close

Reported Liverpool transfer target Bart Verbruggen has been responding to speculation regarding his future.

Dutch outlet Voetbal International recently reported that the Reds, along with Manchester United, admire the Anderlecht goalkeeper, who’s valued at roughly €10m (£8.8m).

The 20-year-old has been given his first call-up to the Netherlands squad for their upcoming fixtures, teaming up with Anfield defender Virgil van Dijk, and he’s tried his best to downplay the rumoured interest from the Premier League duo.

Speaking on that particular topic, he told De Telegraaf: “I don’t read that much, but sometimes you get a message forwarded.”

READ MORE: ‘No amigo’ – Jose Enrique gives blunt verdict on ‘complete’ £152k-p/w Liverpool transfer target

READ MORE: Liverpool could replicate Fabinho coup by moving for World Cup gem who used to deliver pizzas

Verbruggen is publicly taking the diplomatic approach with his response to the reported interest from Liverpool, but you’d wonder whether he could see Jurgen Klopp’s side as the next step up in his career.

He’s already getting plenty of exposure to the big stage, starring for Anderlecht on their run to the Europa Conference League quarter-finals, notably saving three penalties in their shootout triumph over Ludogorets (Transfermarkt).

His teammate Jan Vertonghen, formerly of Tottenham and Belgium, has given the ringing endorsement that the 20-year-old ‘has the potential to become one of the best goalkeepers in the world’ (as per De Telegraaf), and there may be an opening for him at Anfield.

Both Caoimhin Kelleher Football Insider and Adrian (ESPN) seem likely to depart Liverpool in the summer, so the Reds could well need to recruit a reliable backup to Alisson.

If Verbruggen is given his senior Netherlands debut over the next week and makes a good impression, then Van Dijk might just be going back to Merseyside with a glowing testimonial for his current employers.

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!