(Image) Kylian Mbappe slams PSG in 74-word online post: ‘This is why I fight’

Kylian Mbappe has reacted furiously to PSG’s decision to use his likeness in a video to promote season ticket sales for the 2023/24 campaign.

The French international called out his current club, citing his keen interest in fighting ‘for individual image rights’.

“I have just taken part in the viewing of the club’s renewal campaign for the 23/24 season,” the World Cup winner wrote on Instagram.

“At no time was I informed of the content of the interview with my interlocutor. It looked like a basic interview at a club marketing day.

“I disagree with this posted video. This is why I fight for individual image rights. PSG is a big club and a big family, but it is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain.”

It’s yet another sour note in the striker’s relationship with the Ligue 1 outfit and one that will surely push him closer to the exit door amid ongoing interest from Real Madrid.

Though Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp were understood to be admirers, it’s deemed highly unlikely that the Anfield faithful will see him in the famous red shirt any time soon – an understandable reality given the obvious need for investment in the middle of the park this summer.

Fans can catch the Frenchman’s post on Instagram (via Zach Lowy’s Twitter account):