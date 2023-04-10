‘Hypocritical’ – Stan Collymore hits back at pundit over ‘comical’ remarks on Liverpool star

Stan Collymore has hit out at Roy Keane over the latter’s comments on Andy Robertson during Liverpool’s 2-2 draw against Arsenal on Sunday.

After the Scottish defender queried something with assistant referee Constantine Hatzidakis as the teams headed for the dressing rooms at half-time at Anfield, the official elbowed the 29-year-old in the face.

The former Manchester United captain was far from impressed with our number 26, branding him ‘a big baby‘ during Sky Sports’ coverage of the game.

Collymore has since taken umbrage with Keane’s comments on Robertson and branded the Irishman ‘hypocritical’ due to the 51-year-old’s own controversy-laden playing career.

The ex-Liverpool striker told CaughtOffside: “I respect Keane as a player endlessly. He was a superb midfielder – dynamic, high work rate and a leader among men. Our paths crossed briefly – he was leaving Nottingham Forest as I was going in, but I find his punditry really interesting.

“To call Robertson ‘a big baby’ for his reaction after being elbowed by the linesman was uncalled for. Robertson has been nothing but a good professional for Liverpool and has won the same calibre of trophies as Keane did, albeit not as many.

“But to be calling a fellow pro a ‘big baby’ when you’ve seen how he’s conducted himself throughout their career is bang out of order.

“The way he talks is like ‘I was the hardest working player with the highest standards to ever live’ – and in a lot of ways, that is true, which is why he was such a driving force for Manchester United, but his punditry has descended into the comical at times. Sky Sports are encouraging him to say something controversial just for the clicks and the views.

“I have no problem with any pundit giving constructive criticism and feedback on a player’s behaviour or performance, but for Keane to go after a player who has conducted themselves well when he wasn’t a saint is nothing less than hypocritical in my opinion.

“Let’s face it, if Keane was the perfect player, he would have lifted the 1999 Champions League in United’s kit. Instead he was suspended for the final.”

Fair play to Collymore for calling out Keane over his baseless and shock-jock taunt at Robertson.

The Liverpool defender was within his rights to speak with Hatzidakis and didn’t do so in an aggressive manner, nor did he make any contact with the official, whose response was over the top.

The Irishman was a fantastic player in his day and often led by example for club and country, being a catalyst for Manchester United during their 1990s and early 2000s heyday.

However, as Collymore justifiably points out, Keane was also prone to crossing the line with referees, with only three players exceeding his total of seven Premier League red cards in the division’s 31-year history.

As a pundit, he can sometimes be honest and entertaining, but can also veer into excessive and even personal criticisms of players, just as he did with Robertson yesterday.

The 51-year-old can do better than resorting to cheap soundbytes for attention.

