(Video) Watch moment Tierney says something ‘unacceptable’ to Klopp before showing yellow card

Jurgen Klopp could have landed himself in fresh hot water with the FA following his post-match comments on Paul Tierney.

The German highlighted one conversation with the official, prior to being awarded a yellow card, in which the Englishman said something ‘unacceptable’ to the former (as relayed on Twitter by the Mirror’s David Maddock).

What that ‘something’ is remains unclear, though we hope if the FA do choose to investigate the issue that the 55-year-old is completely open about the comments made by the referee during the 4-3 win over Spurs.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily:

