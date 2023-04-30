(Video) Watch moment Tierney says something ‘unacceptable’ to Klopp before showing yellow card

Jurgen Klopp could have landed himself in fresh hot water with the FA following his post-match comments on Paul Tierney.

The German highlighted one conversation with the official, prior to being awarded a yellow card, in which the Englishman said something ‘unacceptable’ to the former (as relayed on Twitter by the Mirror’s David Maddock).

Klopp says about ref Paul Tierney: "What he said to me when he gave the yellow card is unacceptable. "I really don't know what he has against us – he says there are no problems, but that can't be true. The way he looks at me – I don't understand it." FA enquiry incoming..#LFC — David Maddock (@MaddockMirror) April 30, 2023

What that ‘something’ is remains unclear, though we hope if the FA do choose to investigate the issue that the 55-year-old is completely open about the comments made by the referee during the 4-3 win over Spurs.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Football Daily: