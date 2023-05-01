(Video) New angle of horror stamp on Diaz: LFC star lucky to escape serious injury

Luis Diaz will be thanking his lucky stars that Oliver Skipp’s contentious challenge didn’t put him in the treatment room for an extended period of time once more.

Footage released after the clash showed the Tottenham star’s boots – and studs – colliding with the Colombian’s ankle after the ball had been distributed.

It looks an accident, in fairness to the offender, though it can’t be denied that the challenge is dangerous enough to have potentially resulted in a serious injury.

The fact it didn’t shouldn’t have changed what would have been the correct outcome in our eyes: a red card.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @Mick_Moran_: