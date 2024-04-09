(Video) Lyrics to the new Diaz chant that’s growing in momentum among Liverpool fans

Liverpool fans love a new chant and in Luis Diaz, we have the name behind the latest tune that is growing in momentum on the terraces.

After his goal at Old Trafford, the travelling Kop were belting out his name and the club have now shared the lyrics to the newest entry to our songbook.

The words: “Luis Diaz, he’s from Barrancas, and he plays for Liverpool…” were shared on the club’s social media account.

There is a verse that precedes this which hasn’t been sung as loud yet, so it will be interesting to see which version takes off in the coming weeks.

You can watch the lyrics to the new Diaz song via @LFC on X:

"Luis Diaz, he's from Barrancas, and he plays for Liverpool…" 🎵🇨🇴 pic.twitter.com/B5pDchE3IG — Liverpool FC (@LFC) April 8, 2024

