(Video) Luis Diaz makes two Sheff Utd players look silly with dizzying dribble

Luis Diaz is enjoying the form of his life at Liverpool at the minute.

The Colombian international has been the Reds’ gamechanger since the turn of the year, contributing incredible work ethic and goal contributions on the pitch.

The former FC Porto man has yet to get on the scoresheet just yet in our meeting with Sheffield United, though that hasn’t stopped him from terrorising the opposition with his dribbling ability.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @HMz290: