(Video) Tierney’s historic bias against Liverpool shared in worrying compilation

Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the FA for making comments about Paul Tierney either deliberately making decisions against Liverpool, or being such a poor referee that he can’t help but do so.

Whilst this probably doesn’t surprise any fan of our team, nor does the impending punishment for our boss anger anyone outside of the club but a recent video certainly supports the claims of our boss.

READ MORE: (Video) Ragnar Klavan announced as part of Liverpool’s Eurovision celebrations

From missed penalties and red cards to blowing up for half-time before the added minute had elapsed, at the very least this clip shows that the 42-year-old is simply not good enough to officiate in the Premier League.

Instead of the official being punished for his mistakes, it’s the German who is facing a spell away from doing what he does best.

You can watch the clips of Tierney’s refereeing mistakes via @video2169 on Twitter:

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions