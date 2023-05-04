(Video) Watch Alisson’s message to his defenders as Fulham waltz through our defence

Alisson Becker is a man that never lets Liverpool down and this was shown once again against Fulham, as he helped to keep a crucial clean sheet and ensure that we could record another three points.

One highlight for the Brazilian came as Carlos Vinicius fired an effort at goal, which our stopper managed to get two hands to and divert it out for a corner.

Cameras present managed to capture our No.1’s message to his teammates as he demanded they were “tighter”, so that the opposition wouldn’t be able to get through his backline again.

This level of leadership and skill makes the 30-year-old one of the greatest in world football, in his position.

You can watch Alisson’s save and message to his teammates (from 0:24) via Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube:

