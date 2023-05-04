(Video) Darwin Nunez’s highlights against Fulham in penalty-winning display

Jurgen Klopp said that Darwin Nunez ‘was like a race horse – go, go, go, go for everybody’ (via liverpoolfc.com) during our victory over Fulham and was clearly impressed with his performance.

The Uruguayan may not have got himself on the score-sheet but his tireless efforts for everyone else resulted in both praise from his manager and the penalty that he won for his team.

After a run of starting five games on the bench, our No.27 had been patiently awaiting another chance to impress from the start and he must now be feeling the level of competition from those around him.

The 23-year-old has so much time ahead of him in a red shirt but next season will have to be a big one, if he wants to displace Cody Gakpo, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Mo Salah more often.

You can view Nunez’s highlights via Uruguay Sport on YouTube

