(Video) Liverpool omit key part of pre-Brentford game from behind the scenes video

Liverpool defeated Brentford at Anfield to make it six wins on the bounce and eight games unbeaten but this news wasn’t what dominated the headlines regarding our match.

The decision of our fans inside the stadium to boo the national anthem has been widely reported, as well as the other chants that were sung to mark the coronation in London.

Normally, the ‘Inside’ series on the club’s YouTube channel gives everyone an opportunity to relive the most talked about moments of each match but the club made the bold decision to completely omit the whole moment before the game.

Cutting from the Premier League anthem to ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ was a deliberate choice from those editing the video, who clearly didn’t want the debate over the monarchy to continue any further.

You can watch the omission of the national anthem (from 6:03) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

