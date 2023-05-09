(Video) Ally McCoist names which Premier League stalwart Liverpool are ‘crying out for’

Ally McCoist has named the Premier League player who he believes Liverpool are ‘crying out for’ in the transfer market.

West Ham captain Declan Rice has been the subject of much discussion in the rumour mill over the past few months, with Anfield cropping up as one potential destination for the 24-year-old.

The Mirror‘s David Maddock reported in April that the Reds had made ‘discreet enquiries’ for the £75m-valued Irons midfielder, a position where Jurgen Klopp will surely want to strengthen in the summer.

Speaking on talkSPORT Breakfast, McCoist was discussing a variety of potential options for the England international if he were to leave the London Stadium.

The ex-Rangers marksman said: “Liverpool’s midfield is crying out for Declan Rice, absolutely crying out.”

The 24-year-old played his part as West Ham aided our top-four hopes by beating Manchester United on Sunday, winning seven of his nine duels and completing four dribbles against Erik ten Hag’s side (Sofascore).

With 201 Premier League appearances to his name at a relatively young age (Transfermarkt), he could be an ideal option for FSG to consider, hitting that sweet spot of being experienced at a high level and just coming into what should be his prime.

You can catch McCoist’s comments in full below, via @talkSPORT on Twitter: