‘Liverpool frontrunners’ for midfielder’s signature as Ben Jacobs confirms big transfer story

Ben Jacobs has confirmed that Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is indeed ‘pushing for a move’ away from the South Coast-based outfit, a claim previously supported by the player’s father.

Liverpool remain ‘frontrunners’ for the Argentine sensation, though will have to put in further work to land their potential signing this summer.

“Pochettino doesn’t really need to look outside of the Premier League for a midfielder,” the Caught Offside columnist exclusively revealed. “His compatriot Alexis Mac Allister is pushing for a move with Liverpool frontrunners. Nothing has been agreed yet, though.”

The 24-year-old World Cup-winner is reportedly admired beyond the red half of Merseyside, however, as is to be expected after enjoying such a phenomenal season for club and country.

Will Liverpool or Chelsea sign Alexis Mac Allister?

Quite how Chelsea will be capable of convincing the Seagulls star to trade the Amex Stadium for the bottom half of the table-based outfit remains to be seen.

Though there’s a good chance we ourselves will finish the season without top European football, the fact remains that Jurgen Klopp’s project is one very clearly on the up.

New blood is still a must this summer, with Mac Allister sure to be exactly the kind of signing that will appeal for a club in desperate need of fresher legs and, critically, durability – both of which the Argentina international offers in bundles.

Nothing may be agreed as of yet but getting this transfer sorted ahead of the next campaign would no doubt help further change perspectives of what’s achievable in 2023/24.

