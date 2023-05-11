(Video) Carragher offers Maldini his Istanbul shirt back and tells the tale of how it was stolen from Milan dressing room

When it comes to the Istanbul final in 2005, there isn’t much that hasn’t been said but Jamie Carragher has revealed how he acquired Paolo Maldini’s shirt from the most famous Champions League night.

Speaking on CBS Sport, our former defender first asked the Italian if he’d like his shirt back but after this was understandably declined – he went on to tell the story.

The 45-year-old said: “I have to tell the story of how I got the shirt, obviously it was a disappointing night for AC and all their players so they left all their medals, they left all their shirts in the dressing room. So, the young players from Liverpool went in and took them – we have shirts and we have medals in Liverpool from 2005!”.

Seeing the reaction of the legendary AC Milan defender, it’s safe to say that he found the funny side and is more than happy to not be reminded of our famous comeback 18 years ago.

You can watch Carragher’s comments to Maldini (from 4:22) via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter:

"He knows our name…" Thierry Henry @MicahRichards and @Carra23 get starstruck by Paolo Maldini. 🤩 pic.twitter.com/kcj1dP4R8u — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) May 10, 2023

