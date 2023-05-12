Fabrizio Romano drops interesting update for Liverpool fans; could affect Mason Mount transfer

Liverpool’s pursuit of Mason Mount has been well-documented ahead of the summer transfer window, with the Englishman likely to form part of a handful of new signings made to address the club’s midfield concerns.

With Mauricio Pochettino thought to be an admirer of the Chelsea Academy graduate, however, it’s entirely possible that the Argentine’s arrival at the club could upset the Reds’ plans.

Certainly, with talks between the Stamford Bridge-based outfit and ex-Tottenham employee ‘finally advancing’, according to a tweet update from Fabrizio Romano, that’s an eventuality fans may very well have to brace themselves for.

Understand talks between Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino are moving forward to the final stages — positive contacts took place in the last 24h. 🚨🔵 #CFC Nothing signed/done yet — but finally advancing waiting on the next steps. pic.twitter.com/ISCXRyy6Yh — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) May 12, 2023

The Englishman’s contract is currently due to expire in 2024, however, and there continues to be an impasse in negotiations despite Todd Boehly’s personal intervention.

READ MORE: Liverpool hold talks with 19-y/o midfielder’s agent this week amid Man Utd interest – report

READ MORE: Mason Mount’s transfer future clarified after Todd Boehly intervention – report

Will Liverpool still sign Mason Mount this summer?

With the Londoners finding themselves 11th in the table and a full 20 points behind rivals Liverpool (albeit with a game in hand to play), one might argue that we have the better hand of the two clubs in this potential transfer battle.

That being said, it can’t be ignored that Mount has spent his entire playing career, from youth to senior, plying his trade for Chelsea – a factor Pochettino is almost certain build his case around should he be handed the keys to the club.

Whether the recent Champions League winners can manage to overcome the current contractual difficulties their experiencing is another matter entirely, of course, so no one should be ruling us out just yet.

📚 EOTK Insider: The two-time gold medalist who is the only man to sign for Liverpool and Everton on two separate occasions