‘In talks to negotiate’: Arne Slot admits he wants Liverpool job; confident of agreement

Arne Slot has come out into the open and admitted he wants to be Liverpool’s next manager.

In comments shared with ESPN (and relayed on X by Fabrizio Romano) the 45-year-old admitted he felt ‘confident’ an agreement would be reached between the Reds and current club Feyenoord.

🚨🔴 Arne Slot: “I’d like to become new Liverpool manager, my decisions is clear”. “Feyenoord and Liverpool are in talks to negotiate, I’m waiting to see what will come out of it”. ❗️ “I am confident, waiting for the clubs to reach an agreement”, told ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7ktvRhUOI7 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 25, 2024

This update comes ahead of the Pride of Rotterdamn’s impending meeting with Go Ahead Eagles in the Eredivisie.

Huge confirmation of Liverpool’s intent

If Slot himself has not only commented on, but confirmed, reported talks with Liverpool – it’s safe to say it looks like he’s the frontrunner for the job in question.

The Merseysiders had been thought to be keen on Sporting Lisbon’s Ruben Amorim, though it would seem that Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have decided on a preference.

It remains to be seen whether talks between Feyenoord and the Reds will be fruitful, it’s worth pointing out, though it’s hard to imagine things derailing over compensation demands at this point!

