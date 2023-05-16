Trent prediction came true as Klopp instruction had big impact on Leicester win

Trent Alexander-Arnold confirmed a potentially hugely important three points for Liverpool with a stunning free-kick against Leicester City.

The 24-year-old admitted the routine in question was Jurgen Klopp’s idea, with the German having urged his fullback to have another go at the King Power Stadium.

“I think he will take credit, but I’m the one who had to hit the ball!” the Scouser told Sky Sports (via Football Daily). “No, he spoke to us and said let’s try it again. It’s been a while since we did it. I think we took them by surprise. I’ve been able to tuck it away. It was a well-worked goal.”

The former Borussia Dortmund head coach joked that it was very much ‘my goal’ (Football Daily), just as his protege expected. There was also a nod to Jordan Henderson’s indiscretion in a prior attempt.

Jurgen Klopp has flipped the script – now he’s ready for Liverpool 2.0

Prior to the 2-2 comeback achieved against title challengers Arsenal, there were serious concerns over the direction of the club and the manager’s ability to lead us into a new era.

With Liverpool miles away from the top four after a season in which we were a whisker away from immortality domestically and abroad, it was certainly understandable.

One tactical tweak later, however, we now find ourselves on a seven-game winning streak and a new lease of life on the pitch.

Whilst summer signings are still a must come the end of the campaign, it’s a twist that does change our outlook on what’s achievable next term.

