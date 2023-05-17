(Video) Premier League stopper explains why he ‘can’t let’ £180k/w Liverpool star score against him

Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale has revealed the one Liverpool player he feels he ‘can’t let’ score against him, also explaining why that’s the case.

The 25-year-old was speaking to Ian Wright for Behind The Game (via Premier League on YouTube) when he was asked if he’d built up a rivalry with any opposition forward during his time in the English top flight.

The Gunners’ number one replied: “Not a striker, I just want to keep all of them out. My rivalries come from all my friends, so like Trent Alexander-Arnold. I can’t let him score.

“He’s one of my closest friends and that is a major challenge for me. It’s those types who I grew up with in and around football.”

Luckily for Ramsdale, his England international colleague has yet to score against him for Bournemouth, Sheffield United or Arsenal, although Liverpool’s number 66 did provide the assist for Bobby Firmino’s late equaliser against the Gunners at Anfield in April.

That was the game which first saw Trent adopt his new midfield role and began a run of six assists in five matches (Transfermarkt).

With both players only in their mid-20s, you can expect the £180,000-per-week Reds maestro (FBref) to get plenty more opportunities to net against his Three Lions teammate and perhaps put their friendship to the test!

You can see the full video with Wright and Ramsdale below (14:11 for the part on Trent), via Premier League on YouTube: