(Video) Firmino reduced to tears during unreal Anfield reception post-Villa draw

Bobby Firmino was overwhelmed with emotion whilst taking in Anfield’s applause following the 1-1 draw with Aston Villa.

True to form, the Brazilian was instrumental in proceedings following his arrival on the pitch, firing in the equaliser and giving the Merseysiders late hope of salvaging a win.

The No.9 had to be consoled by his international teammate Alisson Becker well after the final whistle, as he struggled to hold back tears in an emotional farewell to the L4 faithful.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @footballdaily: