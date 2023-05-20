(Video) Why Cody Gakpo equalising goal was confusingly disallowed by John Brooks

Cody Gakpo had Anfield on its feet after appearing to find the equaliser in the second-half of action against Aston Villa.

A look at the monitor after some discussion with the VAR technicians back at Stockley Park prompted John Brooks to disallow the effort, however, keeping the scoreline in the visitors’ favour.

According to BBC Sport’s live coverage: “Virgil van Dijk is in an offside position when the ball deflected back off Ezri Konsa in the build-up.”

The Dutchman was indeed standing in an offside position, though we fail to see how that had any impact on the phase of play, with the Dutchman not blocking the view of the goalkeeper or participating in the act in any way.

A confusing rule in need of further clarification one might suggest.

You can catch the clip of the goal below, courtesy of beIN Sports: