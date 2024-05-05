(Video) Cody Gakpo scores v Spurs yet again; Harvey Elliott was exceptional in the build-up

Cody Gakpo scored against Tottenham for the second time this season, with his latest effort extending Liverpool’s lead over Spurs this afternoon.

The Dutchman scored the one Reds goal which stood in the controversial reverse fixture last autumn, and it looks like his strike against the north Londoners today will come during a far more pleasant day for his team.

The home side were already 2-0 to the good at Anfield when Harvey Elliott did brilliantly to steal the ball off a dozing Emerson Royal and then deliver a brilliant cross for the Dutchman to plant a header beyond Guglielmo Vicario.

Gakpo gets his name in lights, and the man with the next highest squad number at Liverpool also deserves pletny of commendation for his role in the build-up.

You can view Gakpo’s goal below, via @SkySportsPL on X: