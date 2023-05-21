(Video) Firmino runs to the Kop one final time as he says goodbye to Anfield

Long after the traditional lap of honour had concluded and most of the supporters had left the stadium, Bobby Firmino couldn’t help but turn and approach the Kop for one last time.

There were two sets of fans with banners devoted to the Brazilian and he obviously felt obliged to go and thank them for still being inside the ground.

As he ran over though, it soon became clear that our No.9 was going to try and sign autographs or get pictures with as many of the remaining Kopites as possible.

It’s never going to be possible to spend time with every fan but this was a big gesture from the 31-year-old to thank everyone for their support.

You can watch Firmino run to the Kop via @empireofthekop on Twitter:

Bobby couldn't leave without saying one final goodbye to the Kop yesterday ❤️🇧🇷 #LFC pic.twitter.com/yxDy5FNbq8 — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) May 21, 2023

