(Video) Ex-EPL referee believes John Brooks got big decision wrong during Liverpool v Aston Villa

Former Premier League referee Dermot Gallagher believes that John Brooks got one big decision wrong during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The official showed a yellow card to Tyrone Mings for a reckless boot into the chest of Cody Gakpo, but the 76-year-old has said the England defender got off lightly and ought to have been dismissed for that nasty challenge.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Ref Watch on Monday (via Football Daily), Gallagher said: “I think it’s a red card. He’s face to face and he brings his boot up after he’s played the ball.”

The ex-Premier League whistler also clarified that Brooks had the option to change his mind on his decision at the time and ask for VAR’s input, with Stephen Warnock asking if the on-field official had the authority to do so upon seeing the evident scars on Gakpo’s chest.

That makes it all the harder to comprehend why the Leicestershire native didn’t consult VAR on the day, and even Mings would have to acknowledge that he probably got away with one in not being sent off.

You can view Gallagher’s take on the incident below from Sky Sports News, shared via @footballdaily on Twitter: