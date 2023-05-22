Liverpool join transfer race for £50m ‘brick wall’ but could face a pivotal dilemma – report

Liverpool are reportedly interested in Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi but could face a dilemma if they pursue him seriously.

According to the Daily Mail, the Reds have joined the transfer race for the 22-year-old, with Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal also believed to be keen on him.

However, with the Eagles centre-back valued at £50m and the Anfield club prioritising midfield reinforcements this summer, he could be beyond the budget available to Jurgen Klopp during the off-season.

Unable to make the breakthrough at Chelsea, Guehi has become a Premier League regular at Selhurst Park, starting 36 top-flight games both this season and last (WhoScored).

Standing at 6 foot, he’s not the most towering of centre-backs at this level, but he’s wowed teammates with his defensive capabilities. His former England under-21 colleague Josef Bursik once called him ‘an absolute tank’ who’s ‘like having a brick wall in front of you’ as a goalkeeper (via @England on Twitter).

However, whether he’d be worth £50m in a transfer window set to be dominated by midfielders for Liverpool is up for question and would pose something of a dilemma for Klopp and FSG.

As per FBref, he ranks between the 48th and 51st percentiles for positional peers in Europe’s top five leagues this season for tackles, interceptions, blocks and clearances, which suggests that he’s a capable but not first-rate operator when it come to the defensive basics.

He’s not the strongest in the air, either, ranking in only the 14th percentile for aerial duels won, which may raise concerns over him being bullied by physical centre-forwards.

As good a player as Guehi has been, the Reds could probably find better value elsewhere if they’re seeking centre-back reinforcements in the summer.

