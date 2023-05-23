‘I really like him’ – Jamie Carragher backs Liverpool signing £80k-p/w PL midfielder

Liverpool are preparing for a busy transfer window and Jamie Carragher has been discussing one potential midfielder that could be brought to the club in the coming months.

Speaking with The Anfield Wrap, our former defender spoke about a transfer target he’s heard about: “Mason Mount is a funny one in that people always seem a little bit down on him for whatever reason. I’ve never got it, I’m a huge fan. He’s a Champions League winner. I really like him.

“He’s got energy to press, he’d provide a greater goal threat from midfield than we have from Jordan [Henderson] in that position right now. Every top manager who’s been at Chelsea has picked him. Plays for England and I think the club have also got to be thinking about that homegrown situation.”

The Chelsea man has seemingly been on our radar for a long time and many expect that we will be able to complete this move for a relatively competitive amount, due to the glut of options at Stamford Bridge.

With Mason Mount currently earning £80,000-per-week (via Capology), he would be a far way off our top earners on that wage but it’s fair to assume he will expect a pay rise on his next move, or contract extension should he fail to depart London.

The 24-year-old will be an option many clubs will be monitoring because he has just one year remaining on his current deal and so we may have to bat off any other potential suitors.

As the Bootle-born pundit has said, he would be a strong option for our soon-to-be depleted midfield and his attacking ability may mean that he can provide more of a scoring threat from the middle of the pitch.

It’s also a fair point to say that the England international does always seem to force his way into being handed a large number of minutes on the pitch, a talent that shouldn’t be overlooked when he’s already played under a fair amount of managers.

