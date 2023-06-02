Transfer insider says five names could sign for Liverpool; can snap up free agent immediately

Liverpool are ready for a busy summer of transfer activity and one transfer journalist has compiled a list of five players that could be signed for the club, as well as highlighting why we may be looking to sign them.

Speaking on the ‘Talking Transfers Podcast‘, Graeme Bailey said: “We’ve seen such a backwards step from Fabinho this season. I think we could see three come in.

“Gravenberch at Bayern is one they like, there is Neves at Wolves and there is Tielemans at Leicester, they love them both. Then there’s the two we’ve been reporting they’re talking to now in Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone”.

To suggest that Fabinho’s form is the reason for a midfield overhaul does seem a little harsh, especially when we’ve said goodbye to James Milner, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur Melo this season.

There’s certainly nothing new in the names that have been mentioned here and with Youri Tielemans leaving Leicester City already, we could even snap up the Belgian on a free transfer.

Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone are two of the newest names on everyone’s lips at the moment and so it’s no surprise to hear the duo mentioned again once again.

It seems likely that we will need to sign several players and an incoming trio may well also include Alexis MacAllister, who is also being widely touted for a move to Anfield.

There’s still a very long way to go in the transfer window but it’ll certainly be one of the most exciting ones in recent memory, especially if Jurgen Klopp wants to move quickly.

