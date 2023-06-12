Liverpool add ‘first CB to outmuscle Mane’ to ‘list of transfer targets’ – report

Liverpool supporters are aware that the midfield seems to be the main area that we are focusing our transfer ambitions on this summer but adding a central defender is also on the agenda and a new target seems to have been located.

As reported by CaughtOffside: ‘Liverpool have added Torino defender Perr Schuurs to their list of transfer targets this summer’.

The Dutch defender has been an impressive addition to the Serie A outfit and it is stated later in the story that negotiations could begin for around ‘€20-25million’.

The 23-year-old gained a lot of praise from our supporters when we played against him during his Ajax days in 2020, with some fans stating he was ‘the first CB I’ve seen outpace and out-muscle Mane’ (via Tribuna).

Since then, Perr Schuurs has held down a place at Torino making 30 league appearances in the past campaign and the fee in question is rather reasonable for a player with three years left on his current deal.

Playing for the Dutch Under-21 side, ties with Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo will be obvious and by signing a younger central defender – we could help bridge the gap of Joel Matip who is likely to depart next season at the end of his contract.

With midfielders being the priority for now, it’s likely that there won’t be an imminent move for the centre-back but he could be an option towards the end of the current window.

