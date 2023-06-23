Dynamic Serie A star not interested in Liverpool move despite senior figures at his current club ‘open’ to selling – report

Nicolo Barella is not interested in joining Liverpool this summer despite senior figures at Inter Milan being ‘open’ to selling the dynamic midfielder for the right price, that’s according to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport (via Liverpool Echo).

The Express have reported that Jurgen Klopp’s side are interested in a move for the Italian while Newcastle and Chelsea are also believed to be in the race for his signature.

He had a brilliant campaign for the San Siro outfit as they secured a top four finish and were narrowly beaten by Manchester City in the Champions League final earlier this month.

The 26-year-old scored nine goals and registered 10 assists (across all competitions) and it’s therefore no surprise that he’s being linked with a move to the Premier League this summer.

Klopp is eager to bolster his options in the middle of the park and a player with the energy and dynamism of the former Cagliari man would no doubt strengthen our side.

Steven Gerrard recently claimed that Barella is a player ‘coming into his prime’ which suggests that now would be the ideal time to sign the Inter No. 23.

It appears that the player himself isn’t too excited by the prospecting of moving to Merseyside (if this fresh report is to be believed), but thankfully there are plenty of other midfielders that we’re believed to be keeping tabs on this summer.

Alexis Mac Allister has already been signed from Brighton but we’re expecting at least another two signings ahead of next season.

