Sadio Mane voted ‘biggest disappointment’ in Bundesliga poll – report

Sadio Mane is still held in very high regard by Liverpool fans but it seems that this same love isn’t felt by his new supporters in Germany, in fact the forward finds himself very far from being a loved figure.

In an unexpected turn of events, the former Red has been voted the ‘biggest disappointment’ of the season in the Bundesliga, according to a recent poll conducted among fans of the Bundesliga.

A staggering 41.7% of voters expressed their disappointment with our former No.10’s performance since his departure from Liverpool last summer, despite his side clinching the league title in his maiden campaign.

It is disheartening to see the Senegalese legend receive such a label, considering the incredible contributions he made during his time at Anfield – where he became a fan favorite and played a crucial role in our recent successes.

It’s clear that the 31-year-old’s performances in the Bundesliga must not have met the high standards set during his tenure on Merseyside, suggesting that transitioning to a new league and adapting to a different style of play has presented challenges.

Whilst it may be disappointing to see a fan-favourite not live up to expectations thus far, this ‘biggest disappointment’ label serves as a reminder of the high standards that were set under Jurgen Klopp and the impact he had on our club’s success.

We can at least appreciate the wonderful memories he provided and hope for his future resurgence, wherever his career may take him.

