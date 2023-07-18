(Video) Nunez blasts in most natural weak-footed finish fans will have ever seen

Darwin Nunez is heading into his second season as a Liverpool player and many, including himself, will hope that he can kick on in the new campaign.

It’s clear then that the Uruguayan has been working hard in the close season and the results have already been displayed during his time in Germany.

Thanks to a video that was shared by the club, we can see that our new No.9 has replaced his left foot with a rocket.

The 24-year-old’s effort flew into the top corner of the net and it was obvious that an on-watching Jordan Henderson was also impressed with the finish.

You can watch the video of Nunez in training courtesy of LFC TV (via @ShankyLFC on Twitter):

Darwin bagging top bins 🇺🇾🎯 pic.twitter.com/MKY7P4yJkK — Shanky (@ShankyLFC) July 18, 2023

