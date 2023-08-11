Chelsea set to offer players plush cash to match Liverpool’s agreed Caicedo deal – report

Liverpool made an offer to Brighton that they deemed acceptable for the services of Moises Caicedo but the player now seems to prefer a move to Chelsea and now they need to find a way to match our offer.

As reported by Miguel Delaney for The Independent: ‘Chelsea are seeking to offer Brighton players in order to break the deadlock over the Moises Caicedo deal, with the south-coast club having accepted a larger offer from Liverpool’.

It’s all well and good for the 21-year-old to say that he wants to move to Stamford Bridge but if the club can’t afford to match the offer from the Reds – then why should the Seagulls accept their lower offer?

With a club that is so talented at scouting future stars from the host of available clubs around the world, it seems unlikely they will start to accept the likes of Conor Gallagher – instead of the cash for a record-breaking player.

This could all result in the Ecuadorian moving to a club he doesn’t want to be at, Jurgen Klopp pulling out of the deal or him costing his current club millions because of his stubbornness.

It’s a very odd situation and could end up with shades of Peter Odemwingie if Mauricio Pochettino’s side can’t afford to match our offer of £111 million.

After so many twists and turns already, nobody knows how this one will end but it’s edging closer to a stage where nobody is happy with the conclusion.

