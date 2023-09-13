(Video) Liverpool fans will love Mac Allister’s pirouette amid midfield masterclass for Argentina

Alexis Mac Allister surprised the internet when he was pictured using oxygen to prepare for Argentina’s trip to Bolivia but it seems to have worked, if his highlights are anything to go by.

Starting the match and playing 85 minutes, our No.10 was the personification of cool, calm and collected, as he dictated the play from the middle of the park for the victorious Argentinians.

One moment will certainly catch the eye of our supporters, as the 24-year-old managed to both tackle and turn an on-rushing midfielder which resulted in some beautiful skill and a free-kick for his side.

Jurgen Klopp will be delighted to see the performance level of the former Brighton man and let’s hope he’s ready to jump right back into Premier League action this weekend.

You can watch Mac Allister’s turn (from 1:27) and full highlights for Argentina via 1947extra on X:

