(Video) Darwin Nunez nets with a sweet volley after exquisite Alexis Mac Allister assist

Liverpool reclaimed the lead in the second half of today’s Premier League clash against West Ham with a sublime goal from Darwin Nunez.

It was made and finished from South America, with Alexis Mac Allister picking out the Uruguayan with an exquisite through ball from midfield.

The striker watched it all the way and beautifully met it on the volley to turn it past Alphonse Areola, capping a sublime move with a finish to match.

Having missed a sitter shortly before that, Nunez more than made up for it with such a sweet goal, scoring against West Ham at Anfield for the second season in a row.

You can see Nunez’s goal below (taken from Viaplay Sports’ match coverage), shared on Twitter/X by @walksballs: