(Video) Liverpool fans will be feeling wistful for Luis Suarez after what he did at his son’s party

A decade on from producing one of the greatest seasons from any player in Liverpool’s history, Luis Suarez has shown that he can still pull off some outrageous finishes.

The Uruguayan maverick is now back in South America with Brazilian club Gremio, and he recently hired an indoor football pitch for his son’s 10th birthday party.

The 36-year-old couldn’t help but partake in a small-size match along with young Benja and his friends, and he treated the children to a glorious goal which was captured by security camera footage.

The ex-Liverpool striker got on the end of a cross from the left and met the ball with an overhead kick, sending it into the net and duly being mobbed by many of the youngsters who were playing.

Even with Jurgen Klopp boasting one of the best attacking units in world football, the clip of Suarez is sure to have Reds supporters feeling a tad wistful for the days when El Pistolero had fans off their seats at Anfield on a regular basis with his extraordinary finishing ability.

You can see the footage of Suarez’s goal below, shared on X by @FBITricolor: