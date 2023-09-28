(Video) Ben Doak’s bemused reaction to Cody Gakpo’s leveller will have Liverpool fans creasing

Cody Gakpo dragged Liverpool level last night against Leicester with a tidy finish inside the area.

Had the Dutchman not found the back of the net questions would’ve been asked as to why he didn’t lay the ball off to Ben Doak who looked to be in a better position.

The former PSV man instead placed the ball cooly into the bottom corner of the net before goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Diogo Jota sent the Reds through to the next round.

When watching our No. 18’s goal back, however, X user @mcfclurozzz uploaded a clip of Doak’s reaction and it’s bemusing to say the least.

The Scotsman appears somewhat annoyed that he didn’t receive the ball but then takes a few seconds and produces a delayed celebration once Gakpo finds the back of the net.

The former Celtic youngster threw in another lively and energetic performance on the right wing and was unlucky not to get himself on the scoresheet after rattling the bar in the first half.

This season can be a successful one for the 17-year-old if he continues to work hard and prove he’s ready for the first team.

Check Doak’s reaction to our leveller below: